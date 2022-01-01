Huawei Nova Y70
Display
59
Performance
26
Battery
85
Camera
61
NanoReview score
58
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y70
59
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
52
Design and build
|Height
|168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
201909
|CPU
|62828
|GPU
|32042
|Memory
|55674
|UX
|52410
|Total score
|201909
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|EMUI 12
85
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
67
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B28/B66/B26
|5G support
|Yes
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y70 may differ by country or region