Huawei Nova Y70 Display 59 Performance 26 Battery 85 Camera 61 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

52 Design and build Height 168.3 mm (6.63 inches) Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

26 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 294 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1390 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 201909 CPU 62828 GPU 32042 Memory 55674 UX 52410 Total score 201909

68 Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM EMUI 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova Y70 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

67 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B28/B66/B26 5G support Yes

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

