Huawei Nova Y70

Huawei Nova Y70
Display
59
Performance
26
Battery
85
Camera
61
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y70
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.75 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
52

Design and build

Height 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
26

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
201909
CPU 62828
GPU 32042
Memory 55674
UX 52410
Total score 201909
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova Y70
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
67

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B28/B66/B26
5G support Yes
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y70 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

