Huawei Nova Y90

Huawei Nova Y90
Display
75
Performance
38
Battery
84
Camera
59
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y90
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
57

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
221916
CPU 52536
GPU 50648
Memory 61538
UX 58026
Total score 221916
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
36

Software

Operating system Android
ROM EMUI 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova Y90
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y90 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

