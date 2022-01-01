Huawei Nova Y90 Display 75 Performance 38 Battery 84 Camera 59 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y90

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

57 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova Y90 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 221916 CPU 52536 GPU 50648 Memory 61538 UX 58026 Total score 221916

36 Software Operating system Android ROM EMUI 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova Y90 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y90 may differ by country or region