62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.37% Display tests RGB color space 98% PWM Not detected Response time 39 ms Contrast 1309:1 Max. Brightness 435 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.37%

33 Performance All specs and test Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1666 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 940 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3634 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 322 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1331 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 136089 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 152985

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 9 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:04 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:11 hr Talk (3G) 24:45 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the P Smart (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 185 USD SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

