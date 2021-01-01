Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P Smart (2019): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P Smart (2019)

Huawei P Smart (2019)
Display
62
Performance
33
Battery
61
Camera
50
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 185 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P Smart (2019)
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 98%
PWM Not detected
Response time 39 ms
Contrast 1309:1
Max. Brightness
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.37%
33

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1666 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
940
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
152985
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
24:45 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P Smart (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P Smart (2019) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (45 votes)

