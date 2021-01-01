Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P Smart 2020: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P Smart 2020

Huawei P Smart 2020
Display
67
Performance
36
Battery
61
Camera
55
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P Smart 2020
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5%
PWM 344 Hz
Response time 34 ms
Contrast 875:1
Max. Brightness
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
36

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1666 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
953
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160573
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:04 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P Smart 2020
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
74.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P Smart 2020 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (26 votes)

