Huawei P Smart 2020

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

67 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Display tests RGB color space 99.5% PWM 344 Hz Response time 34 ms Contrast 875:1 Max. Brightness 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

36 Performance All specs and test Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1666 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 953 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3642 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 328 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1349 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 139552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 160573

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 12 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:04 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the P Smart 2020 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 74.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

