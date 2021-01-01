Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P Smart 2021: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P Smart 2021

Huawei P Smart 2021
Display
67
Performance
37
Battery
86
Camera
64
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P Smart 2021
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
Response time 30.8 ms
Contrast 1034:1
Max. Brightness
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160165
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 19 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P Smart 2021
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P Smart 2021 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P20 Lite or P Smart 2021
2. Huawei P30 Pro or P Smart 2021
3. Huawei P30 Lite or P Smart 2021
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei P Smart 2021
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei P Smart 2021
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Huawei P Smart 2021
7. Huawei P40 Lite or P Smart 2021
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Huawei P Smart 2021
9. Huawei P Smart 2020 or Smart 2021
10. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Huawei P Smart 2021

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish