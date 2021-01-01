Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P Smart S: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P Smart S

Huawei P Smart S
Display
73
Performance
40
Battery
67
Camera
62
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P Smart S
73

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
54

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
40

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P Smart S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1542
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133925
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184589
AnTuTu Rating - 257th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:50 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P Smart S
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P Smart S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

