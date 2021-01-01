Huawei P Smart Z Display 62 Performance 38 Battery 67 Camera 52 NanoReview score 55 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% PWM Not detected Response time 31 ms Contrast 1219:1 Max. Brightness 428 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1678 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5549 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 335 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1391 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 134756 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 187095 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 252nd place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 11.8 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:35 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the P Smart Z Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

