Huawei P Smart Z

Display
62
Performance
38
Battery
67
Camera
52
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P Smart Z
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3%
PWM Not detected
Response time 31 ms
Contrast 1219:1
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5549
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
134756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
187095
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 11.8 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:35 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P Smart Z
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P Smart Z may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (37 votes)

