Huawei P10

Huawei P10
Display
56
Performance
42
Battery
60
Camera
49
NanoReview score
52
Category Flagship
Announced February 2017
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P10
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 71.44%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 27.8 ms
Contrast 1272:1
Max. Brightness
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 145.3 mm (5.72 inches)
Width 69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.44%
42

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1971
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5998
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
126024
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
204872
52

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 14.4 GB
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:27 hr
Talk (3G)
18:36 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei P10
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2017
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (104 votes)

