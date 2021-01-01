Huawei P10 Display 56 Performance 42 Battery 60 Camera 49 NanoReview score 52 Category Flagship Announced February 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P10

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 71.44% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 27.8 ms Contrast 1272:1 Max. Brightness 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 145.3 mm (5.72 inches) Width 69.3 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.44%

42 Performance All specs and test Huawei P10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 GPU clock 1037 MHz FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1971 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5998 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 126024 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 204872 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List - 227th place

52 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 14.4 GB

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:47 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:27 hr Talk (3G) 18:36 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P10 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Monochrome lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 450 USD SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P10 may differ by country or region