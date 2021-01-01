Huawei P10
Display
56
Performance
42
Battery
60
Camera
49
NanoReview score
52
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P10
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.44%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|27.8 ms
|Contrast
|1272:1
Max. Brightness
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|145.3 mm (5.72 inches)
|Width
|69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.44%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1971
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5998
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
126024
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
204872
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List - 227th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:27 hr
Talk (3G)
18:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.5 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P10 may differ by country or region