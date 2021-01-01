Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P20: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P20

Huawei P20
Display
63
Performance
48
Battery
64
Camera
65
NanoReview score
61
Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32.4 ms
Contrast 2035:1
Max. Brightness
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
69

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80%
48

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6645
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
207833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
227473
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei P20
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (105 votes)

