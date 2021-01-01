Huawei P20
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|2035:1
Max. Brightness
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6645
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
207833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 206th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB
