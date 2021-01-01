Huawei P20 Display 63 Performance 48 Battery 64 Camera 65 NanoReview score 61 Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 562 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% PWM Not detected Response time 32.4 ms Contrast 2035:1 Max. Brightness 687 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

69 Design and build Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80%

48 Performance All specs and test Huawei P20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1861 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6645 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 207833 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 227473 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 206th place

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9.1

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:13 hr Talk (3G) 16:33 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P20 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.55 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Monochrome lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 107 Video quality 94 Generic camera score 102

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 562 USD SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

