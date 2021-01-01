Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P20 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite
Display
61
Performance
28
Battery
59
Camera
48
NanoReview score
50
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20 Lite
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM Not detected
Contrast 1035:1
Max. Brightness
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.72%
28

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
936
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3658
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75179
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P20 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P20 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (151 votes)

Write a comment

