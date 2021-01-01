Huawei P20 Lite Display 61 Performance 28 Battery 59 Camera 48 NanoReview score 50 Category Mid-range Announced March 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20 Lite

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM Not detected Contrast 1035:1 Max. Brightness 479 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 148.6 mm (5.85 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.72%

28 Performance All specs and test Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 936 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3658 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75179

52 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9.0 OS size 13 GB

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:09 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:44 hr Talk (3G) 16:55 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the P20 Lite Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 28 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P20 Lite may differ by country or region