Huawei P30 Lite New Edition

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition
Display
66
Performance
41
Battery
68
Camera
62
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2020
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 893 Hz
Response time 34 ms
Contrast 1334:1
Max. Brightness
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
41

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P30 Lite New Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
158332
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P30 Lite New Edition
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.6 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P30 Lite New Edition may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (26 votes)

