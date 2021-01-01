Huawei P30 Lite New Edition: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition Display 66 Performance 41 Battery 68 Camera 62 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 893 Hz Response time 34 ms Contrast 1334:1 Max. Brightness 478 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

41 Performance All specs and test Huawei P30 Lite New Edition in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1692 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5403 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 313 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1287 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 141632 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 158332

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 14 GB

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3340 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the P30 Lite New Edition Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P30 Lite New Edition may differ by country or region