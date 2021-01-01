Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P40 Lite E: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P40 Lite E

Huawei P40 Lite E
Display
58
Performance
40
Battery
67
Camera
60
NanoReview score
56
Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Lite E
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
51

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
40

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1532
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169152
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P40 Lite E
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Lite E may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (82 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10 and P40 Lite E
2. Huawei P30 Lite and P40 Lite E
3. Huawei Honor 10i and P40 Lite E
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei P40 Lite E
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite E
6. Samsung Galaxy M30s and Huawei P40 Lite E
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei P40 Lite E
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P40 Lite E
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P40 Lite E
10. Huawei P40 Lite and Lite E
11. Huawei P40 and Lite E
12. Huawei P40 Pro and Lite E
13. Huawei P Smart 2020 and P40 Lite E

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish