Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Display
83
Performance
88
Battery
82
Camera
90
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 1300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Display

Type OLED
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3%
PWM 367 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
752 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Ceramic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
Performance

All specs and test Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3924
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12887
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
528824
Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 16 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
24:00 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the P40 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
139
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000
3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (23 votes)

