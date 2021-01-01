Huawei P40 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 1300 USD

83 Display Type OLED Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 441 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.3% PWM 367 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 752 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

88 Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Ceramic Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%

88 Performance All specs and test Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3924 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12887 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3168 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 528824

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 16 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:41 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:39 hr Talk (3G) 24:00 hr

90 Camera Specs and camera test of the P40 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 2.44 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/4.4

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support
Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 144 Video quality 115 Generic camera score 139

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000 3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000 5G support Yes

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 1300 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

