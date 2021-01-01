Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Display
83
Performance
88
Battery
82
Camera
90
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1300 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
83
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
752 nits
88
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.3%
88
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3924
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12887
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
528824
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|16 GB
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
24:00 hr
90
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
139
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000
|3G network
|UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1500 / 2000
|5G support
|Yes
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1300 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
