Huawei P50

Display
84
Performance
84
Battery
77
Camera
83
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 610 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P50
84

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
497 nits
86

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
84

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
599816
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei P50
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

