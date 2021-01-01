Huawei P50 Display 84 Performance 84 Battery 77 Camera 83 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 610 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P50

84 Display Type OLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 497 nits

86 Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88%

84 Performance All specs and test Huawei P50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1049 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3608 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 599816 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 94th place

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM HarmonyOS 2.0

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei P50 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 610 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei P50 may differ by country or region