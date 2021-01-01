Huawei P8 Lite 2017 Display 56 Performance 29 Battery 52 Camera 38 NanoReview score 42 Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P8 Lite 2017

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% Display tests RGB color space 93.7% PWM Not detected Response time 28 ms Contrast 1474:1 Max. Brightness 556 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

39 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%

29 Performance All specs and test Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6735 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1865 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3373 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 56632

36 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 6 GB

52 Battery Specifications Capacity 2500 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the P8 Lite 2017 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P8 Lite 2017 may differ by country or region