Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Display
56
Performance
29
Battery
52
Camera
38
NanoReview score
42
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
56
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1474:1
Max. Brightness
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
39
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
69.65%
29
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1865
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3373
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56632
36
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|6 GB
52
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
38
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P8 Lite 2017 may differ by country or region