Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Display
56
Performance
29
Battery
52
Camera
38
NanoReview score
42
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 28 ms
Contrast 1474:1
Max. Brightness
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
39

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
69.65%
29

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1865
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3373
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56632
36

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 6 GB
52

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P8 Lite 2017
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P8 Lite 2017 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (74 votes)

