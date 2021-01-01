Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y3 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y3 (2017)

Display
40
Performance
14
Battery
43
Camera
33
NanoReview score
33
Category Budget
Announced May 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 75 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y3 (2017)
40

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 480 x 854 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 196 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 64.63%
30

Design and build

Height 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
64.63%
14

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737M
Max. clock 1100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
531
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
23750
27

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM EMUI 4.1 Mini
43

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2200 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
33

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y3 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y3 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (13 votes)

