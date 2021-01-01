Huawei Y3 (2017) Display 40 Performance 14 Battery 43 Camera 33 NanoReview score 33 Category Budget Announced May 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 75 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y3 (2017)

40 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 480 x 854 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 196 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 64.63%

30 Design and build Height 145.1 mm (5.71 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 64.63%

14 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y3 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6737M Max. clock 1100 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 640 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 531 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1483 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 23750

27 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM EMUI 4.1 Mini

43 Battery Specifications Capacity 2200 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

33 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y3 (2017) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 2 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 480p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 75 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y3 (2017) may differ by country or region