Huawei Y3 (2017)
Display
40
Performance
14
Battery
43
Camera
33
NanoReview score
33
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y3 (2017)
40
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 854 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|196 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|64.63%
30
Design and build
|Height
|145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
64.63%
14
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737M
|Max. clock
|1100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
531
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
23750
27
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|EMUI 4.1 Mini
43
Battery
|Capacity
|2200 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
33
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|480p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y3 (2017) may differ by country or region