Huawei Y5 (2017) Display 46 Performance 15 Battery 51 Camera 34 NanoReview score 36 Category Budget Announced April 2017 Release date May 2017 Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 (2017)

46 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 66.78%

33 Design and build Height 143.8 mm (5.66 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 66.78%

15 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 733 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 536 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1483 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 23036

27 Software Operating system Android 6.0 ROM EMUI 4.1

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

34 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y5 (2017) Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Micro Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2017 Release date May 2017 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 (2017) may differ by country or region