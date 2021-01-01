Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y5 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y5 (2017)

Huawei Y5 (2017)
Display
46
Performance
15
Battery
51
Camera
34
NanoReview score
36
Category Budget
Announced April 2017
Release date May 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 (2017)
46

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.78%
33

Design and build

Height 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
66.78%
15

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
23036
27

Software

Operating system Android 6.0
ROM EMUI 4.1
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
34

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y5 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2017
Release date May 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (40 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Y5 (2017) vs Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
2. Huawei Y5 (2017) vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish