Huawei Y5 (2019) Display 59 Performance 18 Battery 57 Camera 44 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 (2019)

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% Display tests RGB color space 96.1% PWM 1000 Hz Response time 22 ms Contrast 955:1 Max. Brightness 587 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%

18 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 826 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2461 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 165 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 535 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 55739 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 73952

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 5 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y5 (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.2 dB

Other Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 (2019) may differ by country or region