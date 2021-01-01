Huawei Y5 (2019)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 (2019)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|PWM
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|Contrast
|955:1
Max. Brightness
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
78.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55739
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 (2019) may differ by country or region