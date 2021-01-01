Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y5 (2019): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y5 (2019)
Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 (2019)
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1%
PWM 1000 Hz
Response time 22 ms
Contrast 955:1
Max. Brightness
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
78.1%
18

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55739
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73952
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 5 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y5 (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 (2019) may differ by country or region

