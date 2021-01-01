Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) Display 51 Performance 19 Battery 51 Camera 41 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 74.04%

41 Design and build Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 74.04%

19 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock 570 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 708 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2317 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 41842

44 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM EMUI 8

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:39 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y5 Prime (2018) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 100 USD SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 Prime (2018) may differ by country or region