Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.04%
Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.04%
Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 570 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2317
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
41842
Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:39 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y5 Prime (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y5 Prime (2018) may differ by country or region

