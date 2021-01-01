Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y5p: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y5p

Huawei Y5p
Display
60
Performance
21
Battery
57
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced May 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y5p
60

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4%
PWM 66 Hz
Response time 36 ms
Contrast 3029:1
Max. Brightness
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.8%
21

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
764
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92244
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 10 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y5p
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41(2 535 – 2 655 МГц)
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y5p may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (25 votes)

