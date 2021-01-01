Huawei Y5p Display 60 Performance 21 Battery 57 Camera 44 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD

60 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.8% Display tests RGB color space 97.4% PWM 66 Hz Response time 36 ms Contrast 3029:1 Max. Brightness 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 70.94 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.35 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 73.8%

21 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 764 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3456 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 140 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 813 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76018 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 92244

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 10 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y5p Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41(2 535 – 2 655 МГц)

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

