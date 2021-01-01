Huawei Y6 (2019)
Display
55
Performance
20
Battery
64
Camera
45
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 119 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6 (2019)
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|41.4 ms
|Contrast
|1391:1
Max. Brightness
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
876
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
58953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73044
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13 GB
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
|5G support
|No
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.8 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y6 (2019) may differ by country or region