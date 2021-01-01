Huawei Y6 (2019) Display 55 Performance 20 Battery 64 Camera 45 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 119 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% Display tests RGB color space 96.3% PWM Not detected Response time 41.4 ms Contrast 1391:1 Max. Brightness 458 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.2%

20 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 876 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2393 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 58953 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 73044

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 13 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y6 (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 119 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y6 (2019) may differ by country or region