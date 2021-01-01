Huawei Y6p Display 61 Performance 21 Battery 78 Camera 55 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6p

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 278 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% Display tests RGB color space 94.4% PWM Not detected Response time 25.4 ms Contrast 1444:1 Max. Brightness 538 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

21 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 765 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3444 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 483 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76524 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 93824

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 9 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y6p Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц) 3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41 (2 535-2 675 МГц)

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.1 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 137 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y6p may differ by country or region