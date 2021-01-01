Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y6p: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y6p

Huawei Y6p
Display
61
Performance
21
Battery
78
Camera
55
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced May 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6p
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4%
PWM Not detected
Response time 25.4 ms
Contrast 1444:1
Max. Brightness
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
21

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
765
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93824
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 9 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y6p
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41 (2 535-2 675 МГц)
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y6p may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (42 votes)

