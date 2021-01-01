Huawei Y6p
Display
61
Performance
21
Battery
78
Camera
55
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6p
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|94.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|1444:1
Max. Brightness
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
21
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
765
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93824
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|9 GB
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
|3G network
|UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41 (2 535-2 675 МГц)
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y6p may differ by country or region