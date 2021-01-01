Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y6s: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y6s


Display
57
Performance
24
Battery
57
Camera
47
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced January 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6s
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 43 ms
Contrast 1211:1
Max. Brightness
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
24

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y6s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 250 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86253
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107667
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 6 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:40 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y6s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3266 x 2450
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y6s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (30 votes)

