57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% Display tests RGB color space 94.1% PWM 100 Hz Response time 43 ms Contrast 1211:1 Max. Brightness 392 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.2%

24 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y6s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 250 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 875 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3843 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1000 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 86253 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 107667

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 6 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:40 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y6s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3266 x 2450 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.6 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

