Huawei Y6s
Display
57
Performance
24
Battery
57
Camera
47
NanoReview score
48
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y6s
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|94.1%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Response time
|43 ms
|Contrast
|1211:1
Max. Brightness
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|250 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86253
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107667
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|6 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
47
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3266 x 2450
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.6 dB
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y6s may differ by country or region