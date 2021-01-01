Huawei Y7 (2019)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y7 (2019)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.28%
|RGB color space
|93%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|34.4 ms
|Contrast
|1116:1
Max. Brightness
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.28%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
797
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73289
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900
|4G network
|LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.9 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y7 (2019) may differ by country or region