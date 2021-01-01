Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y7 (2019): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y7 (2019)
Display
52
Performance
26
Battery
66
Camera
46
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced January 2018
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y7 (2019)
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.28%
Display tests
RGB color space 93%
PWM Not detected
Response time 34.4 ms
Contrast 1116:1
Max. Brightness
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
43

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.28%
26

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
797
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73289
44

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2
OS size 11.2 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y7 (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900
4G network LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.9 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y7 (2019) may differ by country or region

