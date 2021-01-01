Huawei Y7 (2019) Display 52 Performance 26 Battery 66 Camera 46 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced January 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y7 (2019)

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.28% Display tests RGB color space 93% PWM Not detected Response time 34.4 ms Contrast 1116:1 Max. Brightness 535 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

43 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.28%

26 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 797 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3765 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 73289

44 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM EMUI 8.2 OS size 11.2 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y7 (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900 4G network LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 1900

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.9 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 169 USD SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y7 (2019) may differ by country or region