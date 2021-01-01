Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Y7 Prime (2019): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)

Display
53
Performance
23
Battery
66
Camera
50
Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80%
All specs and test Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
929
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87044
Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2
Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
Specs and camera test of the Y7 Prime (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2019
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y7 Prime (2019) may differ by country or region

