Huawei Y7a

Huawei Y7a
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
86
Camera
59
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 180 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y7a
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Max. Brightness
443 nits
53

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169978
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y7a
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 180 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y7a may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

