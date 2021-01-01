Huawei Y8p Display 72 Performance 40 Battery 67 Camera 62 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y8p

72 Display Type OLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 418 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% Max. Brightness 560 nits

53 Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

40 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1547 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5451 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1341 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 134168 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 185544 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 255th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10.1

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei Y8p Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2 (roam) /B3/ B5 (roam) /B8 3G network HSDPA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B26/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 (часть спектра) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Y8p may differ by country or region