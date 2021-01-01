Huawei Y9 (2019) Display 60 Performance 38 Battery 67 Camera 50 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% Max. Brightness 450 nits

47 Design and build Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1682 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5434 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1341 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138793 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 189352 AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 249th place

44 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM EMUI 8.2

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:40 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y9 (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

