Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)
Display
60
Performance
38
Battery
67
Camera
50
NanoReview score
54
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Y9 (2019)
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
47

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1682
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5434
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189352
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 249th place
44

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:40 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y9 (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y9 (2019) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (16 votes)

Write a comment

