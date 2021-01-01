Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Display 63 Performance 38 Battery 67 Camera 60 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

49 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5300 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 336 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1341 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137752 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 186704 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 253rd place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Magic UI 2.1

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y9 Prime (2019) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

