Infinix Hot 10s

Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 135 USD

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Max. Brightness 463 nits

50 Design and build Height 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

40 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 360 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1340

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:30 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 10s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/38/B41/B40/B66 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

