Infinix Hot 10s

Infinix Hot 10s
Display
64
Performance
40
Battery
78
Camera
53
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 135 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 10s
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Max. Brightness
463 nits
50

Design and build

Height 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
40

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1340
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:30 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 10s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/38/B41/B40/B66
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 10s may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

