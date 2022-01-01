Infinix Hot 11 Display 67 Performance 34 Battery 70 Camera 57 NanoReview score 58 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 11

67 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Max. Brightness 505 nits

50 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

34 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 383 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1312 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 191288 CPU 69030 GPU 40927 Memory 37017 UX 43026 Total score 191288

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 4:05 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 11 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41|40|66 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 11 may differ by country or region