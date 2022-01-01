Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 11: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 11

Infinix Hot 11
Display
67
Performance
34
Battery
70
Camera
57
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 11
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Max. Brightness
505 nits
50

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
34

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
191288
CPU 69030
GPU 40927
Memory 37017
UX 43026
Total score 191288
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 4:05 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 11
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41|40|66
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Infinix Hot 11
2. Infinix Note 10 or Infinix Hot 11
3. Tecno Pova 2 or Infinix Hot 11
4. Infinix Hot 10s or Infinix Hot 11
5. Infinix Hot 11S or Infinix Hot 11
6. Infinix Note 11 or Infinix Hot 11

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish