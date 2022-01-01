Infinix Hot 11
Display
67
Performance
34
Battery
70
Camera
57
NanoReview score
58
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 11
67
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
Max. Brightness
505 nits
50
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
191288
|CPU
|69030
|GPU
|40927
|Memory
|37017
|UX
|43026
|Total score
|191288
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|4:05 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|41|40|66
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 11 may differ by country or region