Infinix Hot 11S

Infinix Hot 11S
Display
74
Performance
35
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD

74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Max. Brightness
502 nits
51

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
35

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
214389
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr
62

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 11S may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (4 votes)

