Infinix Hot 11S Display 74 Performance 35 Battery 78 Camera 62 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 11S

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Max. Brightness 502 nits

51 Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

35 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1357 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 214389

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 11S Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 175 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 11S may differ by country or region