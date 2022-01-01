Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 12: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12
Display
67
Performance
32
Battery
78
Camera
56
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 12
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
52

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
32

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
255411
CPU 66753
GPU 61820
Memory 47208
UX 79093
Total score 255411
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 12
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

