Infinix Hot 12 Play
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T610
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
193384
|CPU
|66981
|GPU
|31721
|Memory
|39845
|UX
|56402
|Total score
|193384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Full charging time
|3:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM B2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|38|40|41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Play may differ by country or region