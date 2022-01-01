Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 12 Play: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 12 Play

Display
67
Performance
29
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 12 Play
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
53

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
29

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 614 MHz
FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
193384
CPU 66981
GPU 31721
Memory 39845
UX 56402
Total score 193384
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
Full charging time 3:50 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 12 Play
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|38|40|41
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Play may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

Promotion
