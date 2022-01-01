Infinix Hot 12 Play Display 67 Performance 29 Battery 85 Camera 56 NanoReview score 59 Category Budget Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

67 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 259 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

53 Design and build Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

29 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T610 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 614 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 339 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 193384 CPU 66981 GPU 31721 Memory 39845 UX 56402 Total score 193384

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes Full charging time 3:50 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 12 Play Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|38|40|41 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Play may differ by country or region