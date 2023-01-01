Infinix Hot 12 Pro Display 66 Performance 33 Battery 75 Camera 51 NanoReview score 57 Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

51 Design and build Height 164.22 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

33 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 750 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 396 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1426 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 259691 CPU 70549 GPU 38873 Memory 78894 UX 70724 Total score 259691 3DMark Wild Life Performance 469 PCMark 3.0 score 7459 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 OS size 16 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (49% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 12 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

54 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Pro may differ by country or region