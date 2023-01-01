Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 12 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Infinix Hot 12 Pro
Display
66
Performance
33
Battery
75
Camera
51
NanoReview score
57
Category Budget
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
51

Design and build

Height 164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
33

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
259691
CPU 70549
GPU 38873
Memory 78894
UX 70724
Total score 259691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
469
PCMark 3.0 score 7459
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
OS size 16 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 12 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
54

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Write a comment

