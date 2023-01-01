Infinix Hot 12 Pro
Display
66
Performance
33
Battery
75
Camera
51
NanoReview score
57
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
66
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
51
Design and build
|Height
|164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
259691
|CPU
|70549
|GPU
|38873
|Memory
|78894
|UX
|70724
|Total score
|259691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
469
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7459
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|16 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
54
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 12 Pro may differ by country or region