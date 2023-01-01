Infinix Hot 20
- Screen: 6.82" TFT LCD - 720 x 1640
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
- Camera: 2 (50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)
Review
Display
66
Performance
24
Battery
75
Camera
59
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
57
66
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
51
Design and build
|Height
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
242399
|CPU
|65788
|GPU
|59349
|Memory
|43597
|UX
|75209
|Total score
|242399
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:41 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 may differ by country or region