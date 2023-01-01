Infinix Hot 20 Screen: 6.82" TFT LCD - 720 x 1640

6.82" TFT LCD - 720 x 1640 SoC: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 Camera: 2 (50 MP)

2 (50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)

Review Display 66 Performance 24 Battery 75 Camera 59 Connectivity 74 NanoReview score 57

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20

66 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

51 Design and build Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

24 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 242399 CPU 65788 GPU 59349 Memory 43597 UX 75209 Total score 242399 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 12

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:41 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 20 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 may differ by country or region