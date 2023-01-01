Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 20: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 20

Infinix Hot 20
  • Screen: 6.82" TFT LCD - 720 x 1640
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)

Review

Display
66
Performance
24
Battery
75
Camera
59
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
57

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20
66

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
51

Design and build

Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
24

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
242399
CPU 65788
GPU 59349
Memory 43597
UX 75209
Total score 242399
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 12
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:41 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 20
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

