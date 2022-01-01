Infinix Hot 20 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20 5G
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
Design and build
|Height
|166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
|Width
|76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
331262
|CPU
|108599
|GPU
|63470
|Memory
|56995
|UX
|103716
|Total score
|331262
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 5G may differ by country or region