Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 20 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 20 5G

Infinix Hot 20 5G
Display
83
Performance
39
Battery
84
Camera
59
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20 5G
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
50

Design and build

Height 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
39

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
331262
CPU 108599
GPU 63470
Memory 56995
UX 103716
Total score 331262
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 20 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
5G support Yes
59

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Redmi Note 10S vs Hot 20 5G
2. Hot 11 vs Hot 20 5G
3. Hot 12 vs Hot 20 5G

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish