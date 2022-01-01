Infinix Hot 20 5G Display 83 Performance 39 Battery 84 Camera 59 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20 5G

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82%

50 Design and build Height 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) Width 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82%

39 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 598 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1779 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 331262 CPU 108599 GPU 63470 Memory 56995 UX 103716 Total score 331262

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 20 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 5G support Yes

59 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20 5G may differ by country or region