Infinix Hot 20S
Display
83
Performance
36
Battery
75
Camera
59
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20S
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
53
Design and build
|Height
|168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168.7 gramm (5.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
338113
|CPU
|88551
|GPU
|82077
|Memory
|71861
|UX
|98923
|Total score
|338113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1154
|Stability
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1154
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9329
Sources: 3DMark [3]
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM Bands B3|8
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands B1|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|3|7|8|20|28A
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20S may differ by country or region