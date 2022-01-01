Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Hot 20S: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Hot 20S

Infinix Hot 20S
Display
83
Performance
36
Battery
75
Camera
59
NanoReview score
63
Category Budget
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Hot 20S
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
53

Design and build

Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168.7 gramm (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
36

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
338113
CPU 88551
GPU 82077
Memory 71861
UX 98923
Total score 338113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1154
Stability 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS
Graphics score 1154
PCMark 3.0 score 9329
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 12
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:23 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Hot 20S
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM Bands B3|8
3G network WCDMA Bands B1|8
4G network LTE B1|3|7|8|20|28A
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20S may differ by country or region

