Infinix Hot 20S

Category Budget
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

53 Design and build Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168.7 gramm (5.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

36 Performance All specs and test Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 539 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1862 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 338113 CPU 88551 GPU 82077 Memory 71861 UX 98923 Total score 338113 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1154 Stability 99% Graphics test 6 FPS Graphics score 1154 PCMark 3.0 score 9329 Sources: 3DMark [3]

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 12

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:23 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Hot 20S Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM Bands B3|8 3G network WCDMA Bands B1|8 4G network LTE B1|3|7|8|20|28A 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Hot 20S may differ by country or region