67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Max. Brightness 486 nits

52 Design and build Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

54 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1351 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 114th place

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 70 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 10 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38/B41/B40/B66 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 138 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

