Infinix Note 11
Display
83
Performance
35
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 11
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
503 nits
54
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
35
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|100 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
253624
|CPU
|67946
|GPU
|57095
|Memory
|47036
|UX
|81522
|Total score
|253624
Sources: 3DMark [3]
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B3/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 11 may differ by country or region