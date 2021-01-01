Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 11: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 11
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
503 nits
54

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
35

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
253624
CPU 67946
GPU 57095
Memory 47036
UX 81522
Total score 253624
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 10
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 11
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B3/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B38/B40/B41
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

