Infinix Note 11 Display 83 Performance 35 Battery 78 Camera 57 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 503 nits

54 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86%

35 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 100 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 253624 CPU 67946 GPU 57095 Memory 47036 UX 81522 Total score 253624 Sources: 3DMark [3]

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 10

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 11 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B3/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 11 may differ by country or region