Infinix Note 11 Pro Display 79 Performance 51 Battery 83 Camera 65 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 250 USD

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 472 nits

52 Design and build Height 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

51 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 523 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1817 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 353132

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 10

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:34 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:25 hr Talk (3G) 31:57 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 89th place

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 11 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

