Infinix Note 11 Pro
Display
79
Performance
51
Battery
83
Camera
65
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 11 Pro
79
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
Max. Brightness
472 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
51
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
353132
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
31:57 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 89th place
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 11 Pro may differ by country or region