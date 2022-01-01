Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 11S: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 11S

Infinix Note 11S
Display
78
Performance
45
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 11S
78

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
472 nits
51

Design and build

Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
45

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
341827
CPU 96448
GPU 76998
Memory 74929
UX 93138
Total score 341827
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 10
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 11S
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|B38/B41/B40
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 11S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

