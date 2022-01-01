Infinix Note 11S Display 78 Performance 45 Battery 78 Camera 63 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021

78 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 472 nits

51 Design and build Height 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

45 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 341827 CPU 96448 GPU 76998 Memory 74929 UX 93138 Total score 341827

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 10

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 11S Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|B38/B41/B40 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

