Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 12: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12
Display
78
Performance
28
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12
78

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
1006 nits
54

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
28

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1320
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
247358
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 12
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 12
2. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 12
3. Infinix Note 11 Pro and Note 12
4. Infinix Note 11 and Note 12
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Infinix Note 12
6. Oppo Realme C35 and Infinix Note 12

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish