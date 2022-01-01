Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 12 G96: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 12 G96

Infinix Note 12 G96
Display
73
Performance
47
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 G96
73

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
53

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
47

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 12 G96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
343019
CPU 91128
GPU 84159
Memory 72817
UX 95963
Total score 343019
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 12 G96
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 G96 may differ by country or region

