Infinix Note 12 G96 Display 73 Performance 47 Battery 78 Camera 63 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

53 Design and build Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

47 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 12 G96 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1866 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 343019 CPU 91128 GPU 84159 Memory 72817 UX 95963 Total score 343019 Sources: 3DMark [3]

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 12 G96 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28A 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 G96 may differ by country or region