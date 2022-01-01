Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Display 71 Performance 46 Battery 84 Camera 60 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

71 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

46 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

46 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1817 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 388280 CPU 106076 GPU 93218 Memory 81637 UX 106321 Total score 388280

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 12 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4672 x 3504 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

59 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 Pro 5G may differ by country or region