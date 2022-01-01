Infinix Note 12 VIP Display 89 Performance 42 Battery 74 Camera 63 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date July 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 705 nits

61 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

42 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1755 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 338225

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.5

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:17 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 12 VIP Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

