Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 12 VIP: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 12 VIP

Infinix Note 12 VIP
Display
89
Performance
42
Battery
74
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 VIP
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
705 nits
61

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
42

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1755
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
338225
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.5
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 12 VIP
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 VIP may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Zero X Pro
4. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Note 11 Pro
6. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
7. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Zero 5G
8. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Oppo F21 Pro
9. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Note 12

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish