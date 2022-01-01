Infinix Note 12 VIP
Display
89
Performance
42
Battery
74
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 VIP
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
705 nits
61
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
42
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1755
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
338225
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.5
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:17 hr
63
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 VIP may differ by country or region