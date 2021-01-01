Infinix Note 8 Display 67 Performance 54 Battery 80 Camera 60 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 169 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% Max. Brightness 471 nits

49 Design and build Height 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83%

54 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1288

51 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM XOS 7.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5200 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 85 min) Full charging time 2:50 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 8 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/38/B41/B40/B66 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 169 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

