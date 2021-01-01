Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 8: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 8

Infinix Note 8
Display
67
Performance
54
Battery
80
Camera
60
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 8
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
Max. Brightness
471 nits
49

Design and build

Height 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
54

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
51

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM XOS 7.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5200 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 8
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/38/B41/B40/B66
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Infinix Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Infinix Note 8 vs Oppo Realme 6
5. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Infinix Note 8 vs Oppo Realme 6i
7. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
8. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
9. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Poco C3
10. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
11. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9T
12. Infinix Note 8 vs Vivo Y31
13. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
14. Infinix Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
15. Infinix Note 8 vs Note 10 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish