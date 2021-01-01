Infinix Note 8
Display
67
Performance
54
Battery
80
Camera
60
NanoReview score
64
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
Max. Brightness
471 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
|Width
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1288
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|XOS 7.1
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 85 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28A/28B/38/B41/B40/B66
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 8 may differ by country or region