Infinix Zero 20

Display
83
Performance
58
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 20
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
54

Design and build

Height 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
58

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2851
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
370414
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zero 20
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 9152 x 6592
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

