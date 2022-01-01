Infinix Zero 20 Display 83 Performance 58 Battery 80 Camera 61 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 20

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - DCI-P3

54 Design and build Height 164.43 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.76 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86%

58 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 738 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2851 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 370414

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero 20 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 9152 x 6592 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 20 may differ by country or region