Infinix Zero 20
Display
83
Performance
58
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
54
Design and build
|Height
|164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2851
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
370414
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9152 x 6592
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 20 may differ by country or region