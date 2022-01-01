Infinix Zero 2023 Display 80 Performance 56 Battery 84 Camera 63 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

45 Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

56 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero 2023 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 774 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1991

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 29 min) Full charging time 1:53 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero 2023 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

67 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 2023 may differ by country or region