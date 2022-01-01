Infinix Zero 2023
Display
80
Performance
56
Battery
84
Camera
63
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
45
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1991
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
63
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
67
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 2023 may differ by country or region