Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Display 83 Performance 53 Battery 80 Camera 65 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023

83 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 3460 pixels PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

45 Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

53 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8 GB Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 915 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2250 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 536766

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero 5G 2023 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40/41/66 5G support Yes

42 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 5G 2023 may differ by country or region