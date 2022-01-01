Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Zero 5G 2023: specifications and benchmarks

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
83

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 3460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
45

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
53

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
536766
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zero 5G 2023
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40/41/66
5G support Yes
42

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 5G 2023 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

